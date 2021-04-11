Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude strikes Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude strikes Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

Premium
Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 strikes Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur
1 min read . 04:30 PM IST ANI

  • Tremors were also felt in parts of the state as the depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers deep
  • However, no loss of human lives has been reported as of now

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale occurred near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh at 12:53 pm on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale occurred near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh at 12:53 pm on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Tremors were also felt in parts of the state as the depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers deep.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Tremors were also felt in parts of the state as the depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometers deep.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

However, no loss of human lives has been reported as of now.

Further details are awaited.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.