Earthquake of 3.9 magnitude strikes Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur

An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter Scale occurred near Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh at 12:53 pm on Sunday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

However, no loss of human lives has been reported as of now.

Further details are awaited.

