Earthquake of 4.0 magnitude strike Arunachal Pradesh on Friday
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit North northwards of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh on Friday, National Centre for Seismology informed on Twitter. The earthquake tremors were felt at around 8:50 am.
No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far, officials said.
The quake had an epicenter north of Pangin in Siang district.
"Earthquake of magnitude 4.0, occurred on 28-07-2023, 08:50:36 IST, Lat 30.01 and Long: 98.48, Depth 10 Km, Location: 221 Km NNW of Panging, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS said in its Twitter handle.
Earlier on July 22, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Tawang district in the northeastern state.
