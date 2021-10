An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit the Diglipur area of Andaman and Nicobar Islands today.

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 80 kilometres and 90 kilometres South-South-East of Diglipur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 27-10-2021, 04:56:37 IST, Lat: 12.54 and Long: 93.36, Depth: 80 Km, Location: 90 km SSE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar Island, India," tweeted NCS.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 27-10-2021, 04:56:37 IST, Lat: 12.54 & Long: 93.36, Depth: 80 Km ,Location: 90km SSE of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/R4g3OQo5ug pic.twitter.com/OExw3msJHk — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 26, 2021

More details are awaited.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.