Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Telangana's Karimnagar district1 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2021, 02:43 PM IST
- The exact location is 45 km north-east in Karimnagar district of Telangana, according to the National Center for Seismology.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale has hit Telangana's Karimnagar district at 2:03 pm.
There was no report of any loss of human life or damage to property so far.
