OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Telangana's Karimnagar district
Listen to this article

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale has hit Telangana's Karimnagar district at 2:03 pm.

The exact location is 45 km north-east in Karimnagar district of Telangana, according to the National Center for Seismology.

There was no report of any loss of human life or damage to property so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout