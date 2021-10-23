An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale has hit Telangana's Karimnagar district at 2:03 pm.

The exact location is 45 km north-east in Karimnagar district of Telangana, according to the National Center for Seismology.

There was no report of any loss of human life or damage to property so far.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 23-10-2021, 14:03:30 IST, Lat: 18.77 & Long: 79.38, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 45km NE of Karimnagar, Telangana, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/D01tm3UlN6 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/Wut96D1je8 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) October 23, 2021

