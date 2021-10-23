Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Telangana's Karimnagar district

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Telangana's Karimnagar district

There was no report of loss of life or damage of property so far after the Earthquake hit
1 min read . 02:43 PM IST Livemint

  • The exact location is 45 km north-east in Karimnagar district of Telangana, according to the National Center for Seismology.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale has hit Telangana's Karimnagar district at 2:03 pm.

The exact location is 45 km north-east in Karimnagar district of Telangana, according to the National Center for Seismology.

There was no report of any loss of human life or damage to property so far.

