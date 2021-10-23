Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Telangana's Karimnagar district

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hits Telangana's Karimnagar district1 min read . 02:43 PM IST
- The exact location is 45 km north-east in Karimnagar district of Telangana, according to the National Center for Seismology.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale has hit Telangana's Karimnagar district at 2:03 pm.
The exact location is 45 km north-east in Karimnagar district of Telangana, according to the National Center for Seismology.
There was no report of any loss of human life or damage to property so far.
