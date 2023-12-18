Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale jerked Pakistan on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 18-12-2023, 11:38:03 IST, Lat: 29.32 & Long: 70.12, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan," the NCS posted on X.

NCS further noted that the earthquake occurred around 11:38:03 (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres.

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at Latitude: 29.32°S and, Longitude: 70.12°W, respectively.

No casualties have been reported as of yet.

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

