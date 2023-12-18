Hello User
Business News/ News / World/  Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Pakistan

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Pakistan

Livemint

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale occurred in Pakistan. No casualties reported.

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Pakistan. (Representative Image)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale jerked Pakistan on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 18-12-2023, 11:38:03 IST, Lat: 29.32 & Long: 70.12, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Pakistan," the NCS posted on X.

NCS further noted that the earthquake occurred around 11:38:03 (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometres.

According to the NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was found to be at Latitude: 29.32°S and, Longitude: 70.12°W, respectively.

No casualties have been reported as of yet.

Further details awaited.

(With inputs from ANI)

