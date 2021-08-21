Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Gujarat's Rajkot

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on Saturday. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 12:08 hours on Saturday in 151 kilometres north-northwest of Rajkot.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on Saturday. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 12:08 hours on Saturday in 151 kilometres north-northwest of Rajkot.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 21-08-2021, 12:08:44 IST, Lat: 23.62 & Long: 70.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 151km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India," tweeted NCS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 21-08-2021, 12:08:44 IST, Lat: 23.62 & Long: 70.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 151km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India," tweeted NCS.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}