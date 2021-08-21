Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Gujarat's Rajkot

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Gujarat's Rajkot1 min read . 02:54 PM IST
- The tremors were felt at 12:08 hours on Saturday in 151 kilometres north-northwest of Rajkot
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on Saturday. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 12:08 hours on Saturday in 151 kilometres north-northwest of Rajkot.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 21-08-2021, 12:08:44 IST, Lat: 23.62 & Long: 70.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 151km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India," tweeted NCS.
