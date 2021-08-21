Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Gujarat's Rajkot

Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 strikes Gujarat's Rajkot

Premium
Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 21 August in Rajkot 
1 min read . 02:54 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

  • The tremors were felt at 12:08 hours on Saturday in 151 kilometres north-northwest of Rajkot

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Rajkot in Gujarat on Saturday. According to National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt at 12:08 hours on Saturday in 151 kilometres north-northwest of Rajkot.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.0, Occurred on 21-08-2021, 12:08:44 IST, Lat: 23.62 & Long: 70.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 151km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat, India," tweeted NCS. 

