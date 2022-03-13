Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on Richter scale strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The National Center for Seismology on Sunday informed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 Richter scale occurred at 0858 hours in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The depth of the earthquake was about 10 Km and the exaction location was 225 km north-northeast of Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No deaths, injuries or loss of property has been declared so far. More details are awaited.

No deaths, injuries or loss of property has been declared so far. More details are awaited.

