Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Uttarakhand

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit Uttarakhand on Saturday, but there have been no reports of any damage or loss of life. The earthquake occurred at around 5:03 AM in Uttarkashi. According to National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was recorded at 28 Km. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 12-02-2022, 05:03:34 IST, Lat: 30.72 & Long: 78.85, Depth: 28 Km ,Location: 39km E of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," National Center for Seismology noted.

On February 10, an earthquake of 3.8 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir. It was the second quake in the union territory within a week. A quake of magnitude 5.7 hit on February 5 in the same region.

