Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Uttarakhand

Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 strikes Uttarakhand

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit Uttarakhand on Saturday, but there have been no reports of any damage or loss of life
1 min read . 06:25 AM IST Livemint

  • The earthquake occurred at around 5:03 AM in Uttarkashi 
  • According to National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was recorded at 28 Km

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit Uttarakhand on Saturday, but there have been no reports of any damage or loss of life. The earthquake occurred at around 5:03 AM in Uttarkashi. According to National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was recorded at 28 Km.

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake hit Uttarakhand on Saturday, but there have been no reports of any damage or loss of life. The earthquake occurred at around 5:03 AM in Uttarkashi. According to National Center for Seismology, the depth of the earthquake was recorded at 28 Km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 12-02-2022, 05:03:34 IST, Lat: 30.72 & Long: 78.85, Depth: 28 Km ,Location: 39km E of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," National Center for Seismology noted.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 12-02-2022, 05:03:34 IST, Lat: 30.72 & Long: 78.85, Depth: 28 Km ,Location: 39km E of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand," National Center for Seismology noted.

On February 10, an earthquake of 3.8 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir. It was the second quake in the union territory within a week. A quake of magnitude 5.7 hit on February 5 in the same region.

On February 10, an earthquake of 3.8 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir. It was the second quake in the union territory within a week. A quake of magnitude 5.7 hit on February 5 in the same region.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!