OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Kargil, Ladakh: National Center for Seismology

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Kargil and Ladakh on Monday, but there were no reports of any damage. The quake struck at 9.10 am in Kargil, Ladakh, tweeted National Center for Seismology.

“An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Kargil, Ladakh at 9.16 am today," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

More details are awaited.

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout