Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Kargil, Ladakh: National Center for Seismology

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Kargil and Ladakh on Monday, but there were no reports of any damage. The quake struck at 9.10 am in Kargil, Ladakh, tweeted National Center for Seismology.

"An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Kargil, Ladakh at 9.16 am today," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

More details are awaited.

