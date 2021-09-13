Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Kargil, Ladakh: National Center for Seismology

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Kargil, Ladakh: National Center for Seismology

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Kargil and Ladakh
1 min read . 10:49 AM IST Livemint

The earthquake struck at 9.10 am in Kargil, Ladakh, tweeted National Center for Seismology

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hit Kargil and Ladakh on Monday, but there were no reports of any damage. The quake struck at 9.10 am in Kargil, Ladakh, tweeted National Center for Seismology.

“An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Kargil, Ladakh at 9.16 am today," tweeted National Center for Seismology.

More details are awaited.

