Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Ladakh. Details here
Listen to this article

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at around 6:50pm, 246 km NNE of Kargil, Ladakh today, according to the National Center for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 22-04-2022, 18:50:15 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 77.03, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 246km NNE of Kargil, Laddakh," it said in a tweet.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

