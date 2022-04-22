Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Ladakh. Details here

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Ladakh. Details here

1 min read . 07:32 PM IST Livemint

  • However, no casualties have been reported so far.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at around 6:50pm, 246 km NNE of Kargil, Ladakh today, according to the National Center for Seismology.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 22-04-2022, 18:50:15 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 77.03, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 246km NNE of Kargil, Laddakh," it said in a tweet.

However, no casualties have been reported so far.

