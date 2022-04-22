Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Ladakh. Details here

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Ladakh. Details here1 min read . 07:32 PM IST
- However, no casualties have been reported so far.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at around 6:50pm, 246 km NNE of Kargil, Ladakh today, according to the National Center for Seismology.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred at around 6:50pm, 246 km NNE of Kargil, Ladakh today, according to the National Center for Seismology.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 22-04-2022, 18:50:15 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 77.03, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 246km NNE of Kargil, Laddakh," it said in a tweet.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.2, Occurred on 22-04-2022, 18:50:15 IST, Lat: 36.65 & Long: 77.03, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 246km NNE of Kargil, Laddakh," it said in a tweet.
However, no casualties have been reported so far.
However, no casualties have been reported so far.