Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Nagaland
The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicentre
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck near Nagaland's Tuensang at around 10 am on Sunday, said the National Center for Seismology.
The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicentre.
No loss of life has been reported due to the quake yet.
Towns or cities near the epicentre where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Tuensang, Zunheboto, Phek, Mokokchūng, Wokha, Mon, and Kohima.
