Home >News >India >Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Nagaland

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Nagaland

No loss of life has been reported due to the quake yet
1 min read . 12:06 PM IST Staff Writer

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicentre

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck near Nagaland's Tuensang at around 10 am on Sunday, said the National Center for Seismology.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck near Nagaland's Tuensang at around 10 am on Sunday, said the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicentre.

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicentre.

View Full Image
Quake data (Source: Volcano discovery)
Click on the image to enlarge

No loss of life has been reported due to the quake yet.

Towns or cities near the epicentre where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Tuensang, Zunheboto, Phek, Mokokchūng, Wokha, Mon, and Kohima.

