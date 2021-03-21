Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Nagaland

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Nagaland1 min read . 12:06 PM IST
The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicentre
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicentre
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck near Nagaland's Tuensang at around 10 am on Sunday, said the National Center for Seismology.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck near Nagaland's Tuensang at around 10 am on Sunday, said the National Center for Seismology.
The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicentre.
The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km beneath the epicentre.
No loss of life has been reported due to the quake yet.
Towns or cities near the epicentre where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Tuensang, Zunheboto, Phek, Mokokchūng, Wokha, Mon, and Kohima.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.