21 May 2021
The recent tremors come a month after a 3.6 magnitude quake jolted Leh in early April
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh on Friday at around 11 am, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
No casualty has been reported yet.
The recent tremors come a month after a 3.6 magnitude quake jolted Leh in early April.
