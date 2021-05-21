Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Ladakh

The recent tremors come a month after a 3.6 magnitude quake jolted Leh in early April

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh on Friday at around 11 am, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh on Friday at around 11 am, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The recent tremors come a month after a 3.6 magnitude quake jolted Leh in early April.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}