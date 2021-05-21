Subscribe
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Ladakh

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Ladakh

No casualty has been reported yet
1 min read . 11:41 AM IST Staff Writer

The recent tremors come a month after a 3.6 magnitude quake jolted Leh in early April

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh on Friday at around 11 am, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh on Friday at around 11 am, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The recent tremors come a month after a 3.6 magnitude quake jolted Leh in early April.

