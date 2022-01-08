OPEN APP
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman Island. Details here
Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale occurred at Andaman Island, with its epicentre located at a depth of 55km at 11.12 hours today, the National Center for Seismology said.

Here are the details:

1) Origin Time 2022-01-08 11:12:00 IST

2) Lat, Long 10.98, 93.18

3) Magnitude, Depth M: 4.3 , D: 55km

On January 5, a low-intensity earthquake of 3.7 magnitude hit Sikkim on early hours of Wednesday. According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of five kilometres and occurred at around 3:01 am at 12 kilometres north of Ravangla.

On December 27, an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 had struck Jammu and Kashmir. However, there were no reports of damage due to the quake. Tremors were felt around 7.01 pm. The earthquake was 5.3 in magnitude and its epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres in the Astore area of Gilgit Baltistan.

