An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck the Andaman Islands in the early hours on Thursday, National Center for Seismology. This was the second earthquake in the region in two days.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.

On Wednesday, another earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted Nicobar Islands, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 02-08-2023, 05:40:11 IST, Lat: 9.32 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nicobar islands," the NCS had tweeted.

No casualties were reported.

(This is a developing new)