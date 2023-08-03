Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman Islands, second one in two days

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Andaman Islands, second one in two days1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes Andaman Islands, second in region in two days, no casualties reported.
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake strikes Andaman Islands, second in region in two days, no casualties reported.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck the Andaman Islands in the early hours on Thursday, National Center for Seismology. This was the second earthquake in the region in two days.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck the Andaman Islands in the early hours on Thursday, National Center for Seismology. This was the second earthquake in the region in two days.
No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.
No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet.
On Wednesday, another earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted Nicobar Islands, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.
On Wednesday, another earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale jolted Nicobar Islands, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 02-08-2023, 05:40:11 IST, Lat: 9.32 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nicobar islands," the NCS had tweeted.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.0, Occurred on 02-08-2023, 05:40:11 IST, Lat: 9.32 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Nicobar islands," the NCS had tweeted.
No casualties were reported.
No casualties were reported.
(This is a developing new)
(This is a developing new)