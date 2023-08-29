Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Andaman Sea

An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed on 29 August. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The earthquake struck at 3:50 am on 29 August. As per NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), it wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 29-08-2023, 03:50:10 IST, Lat: 11.46 & Long: 93.34, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Andaman Sea."

Earlier, an earthquake of 7.0 magnitude struck the Bali Sea region of Indonesia on Tuesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) had reported. The earthquake's epicentre was 201 kilometres north of Mataram, Indonesia and 518 kilometres (322 miles) below the Earth's surface, the EMSC said. The US Geological Survey (USGS) has pegged the magnitude at 7.1. The quake hit at a great depth of 525 km beneath the epicentre near Bangsal, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia. Meanwhile, the US Tsunami Warning System said that there were no threats of a tsunami as a result of the earthquake that hit deep under the seabed.

In India, last night, two earthquakes of magnitude 3.8 and 3.9 on the Richter scale hit the Surguja, Ambikapur district of Chhattisgarh. According to the NCS, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10, 11 kilometres. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.8, Occurred on 28-08-2023, 20:04:31 IST, Lat: 23.21 & Long: 83.22, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Surguja, Chhattisgarh", said the NCS on 'X'. According to the National Seismology Centre, the earthquake occurred at 8:04 pm.

In another tweet, it wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 28-08-2023, 20:26:36 IST, Lat: 23.13 & Long: 83.28, Depth:11 Km ,Location:10km E of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh, India."

(With inputs from ANI)