An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Ritcher scale hit near Hanley, Jammu and Kashmir today.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 20 kilometres and 513 kilometres East of Hanley.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 02-11-2021, 09:31:19 IST, Lat: 33.39 & Long: 84.42, Depth: 20 Km ,Location: 513km E of Hanley, Jammu & Kashmir, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/KJV8Kh40J2 @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/oQ8VJ6e4rT — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) November 2, 2021

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 02-11-2021, 09:31:19 IST, Lat: 33.39 and Long: 84.42, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 513km E of Hanley, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS tweeted.

