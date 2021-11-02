Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Hanley1 min read . Updated: 02 Nov 2021, 12:47 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir earthquake: NCS informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 20 kilometres and 513 kilometres East of Hanley
Jammu and Kashmir earthquake: NCS informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 20 kilometres and 513 kilometres East of Hanley
|
Listen to this article
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Ritcher scale hit near Hanley, Jammu and Kashmir today.
The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 20 kilometres and 513 kilometres East of Hanley.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 02-11-2021, 09:31:19 IST, Lat: 33.39 and Long: 84.42, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 513km E of Hanley, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS tweeted.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!