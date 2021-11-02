Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India / Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Hanley

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Jammu and Kashmir's Hanley

1 min read . 12:47 PM IST Livemint

Jammu and Kashmir earthquake: NCS informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 20 kilometres and 513 kilometres East of Hanley

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Ritcher scale hit near Hanley, Jammu and Kashmir today.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) informed that the earthquake took place at a depth of 20 kilometres and 513 kilometres East of Hanley.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 02-11-2021, 09:31:19 IST, Lat: 33.39 and Long: 84.42, Depth: 20 Km, Location: 513km E of Hanley, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS tweeted. 

