An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Gujarat on Sunday afternoon. According to the National Center for Seismology the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km about 270 km north-northwest of Rajkot.

Official data indicates that the epicentre of the quake was in Pakistan's Sindh province. The tremors were followed mere minutes later by a fresh quake of similar magnitude some 117 km south of Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3. Occurred on 26-02-2023, 15:21:12 IST. Latitude: 24.61 and longitude: 69.96. Depth: 10 km. Location: 270km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat," the NCS tweeted.

Earlier in the day an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 had been recorded close to Kolhapur in Maharashtra

Further details awaited.