Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Gujarat

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Gujarat

1 min read . 04:46 PM IST Anwesha Mitra
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Gujarat on Sunday afternoon

According to the National Center for Seismology the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km about 270 km north-northwest of Rajkot.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Gujarat on Sunday afternoon. According to the National Center for Seismology the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km about 270 km north-northwest of Rajkot. 

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Gujarat on Sunday afternoon. According to the National Center for Seismology the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km about 270 km north-northwest of Rajkot. 

Official data indicates that the epicentre of the quake was in Pakistan's Sindh province. The tremors were followed mere minutes later by a fresh quake of similar magnitude some 117 km south of Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

Official data indicates that the epicentre of the quake was in Pakistan's Sindh province. The tremors were followed mere minutes later by a fresh quake of similar magnitude some 117 km south of Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3. Occurred on 26-02-2023, 15:21:12 IST. Latitude: 24.61 and longitude: 69.96. Depth: 10 km. Location: 270km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat," the NCS tweeted.

“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3. Occurred on 26-02-2023, 15:21:12 IST. Latitude: 24.61 and longitude: 69.96. Depth: 10 km. Location: 270km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat," the NCS tweeted.

Earlier in the day an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 had been recorded close to Kolhapur in Maharashtra

Earlier in the day an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 had been recorded close to Kolhapur in Maharashtra

Further details awaited.

Further details awaited.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP