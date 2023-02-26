Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Gujarat

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Gujarat1 min read . 04:46 PM IST
According to the National Center for Seismology the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km about 270 km north-northwest of Rajkot.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Gujarat on Sunday afternoon. According to the National Center for Seismology the quake occurred at a depth of 10 km about 270 km north-northwest of Rajkot.
Official data indicates that the epicentre of the quake was in Pakistan's Sindh province. The tremors were followed mere minutes later by a fresh quake of similar magnitude some 117 km south of Fayzabad in Afghanistan.
“Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3. Occurred on 26-02-2023, 15:21:12 IST. Latitude: 24.61 and longitude: 69.96. Depth: 10 km. Location: 270km NNW of Rajkot, Gujarat," the NCS tweeted.
Earlier in the day an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 had been recorded close to Kolhapur in Maharashtra
Further details awaited.
