Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Andaman and Nicobar islands

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Andaman and Nicobar islands

1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 06:58 AM IST Livemint

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was recorded near Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island. Tremors felt at 02:56:12 IST.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded 112km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded 112km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, National Center for Seismology said.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded 112km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, National Center for Seismology said.

The tremors were felt at 02:56:12 Indian standard time (IST).

The tremors were felt at 02:56:12 Indian standard time (IST).

According to NCS, the depth of the earthquake was registered at 10 km.

According to NCS, the depth of the earthquake was registered at 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 11-08-2023, 02:56:12 IST, Lat: 10.66 & Long: 93.04, Depth: 10 km, Location: 112km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island, India," NCS tweeted.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 11-08-2023, 02:56:12 IST, Lat: 10.66 & Long: 93.04, Depth: 10 km, Location: 112km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island, India," NCS tweeted.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolted Andaman and Nicobar island on Monday, National Center for Seismology said.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolted Andaman and Nicobar island on Monday, National Center for Seismology said.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 06:59 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.