Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Andaman and Nicobar islands

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Andaman and Nicobar islands1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 06:58 AM IST
A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was recorded near Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island. Tremors felt at 02:56:12 IST.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was recorded 112km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, National Center for Seismology said.
The tremors were felt at 02:56:12 Indian standard time (IST).
According to NCS, the depth of the earthquake was registered at 10 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 11-08-2023, 02:56:12 IST, Lat: 10.66 & Long: 93.04, Depth: 10 km, Location: 112km SSE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar Island, India," NCS tweeted.
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolted Andaman and Nicobar island on Monday, National Center for Seismology said.
