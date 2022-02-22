Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Ladakh1 min read . Updated: 22 Feb 2022, 10:21 AM IST
Ladakh: The earthquake occurred around 8.35 am at a depth of 10 km.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Ladakh on Monday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC). The earthquake occurred around 8.35 am at a depth of 10 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 22-02-2022, 08:35:26 IST, Lat: 35.74 & Long: 75.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 151km NNW of Kargil, Laddakh, India," the NSC said in a tweet.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
