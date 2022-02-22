Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Ladakh

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Ladakh1 min read . 10:21 AM IST
Ladakh: The earthquake occurred around 8.35 am at a depth of 10 km.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ladakh: The earthquake occurred around 8.35 am at a depth of 10 km.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Ladakh on Monday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC). The earthquake occurred around 8.35 am at a depth of 10 km.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Ladakh on Monday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC). The earthquake occurred around 8.35 am at a depth of 10 km.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 22-02-2022, 08:35:26 IST, Lat: 35.74 & Long: 75.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 151km NNW of Kargil, Laddakh, India," the NSC said in a tweet.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 22-02-2022, 08:35:26 IST, Lat: 35.74 & Long: 75.32, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 151km NNW of Kargil, Laddakh, India," the NSC said in a tweet.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
More details are awaited. (ANI)
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!