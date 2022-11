The National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Tuesday informed that an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude occurred in the Champhai district of Mizoram.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 11:57 am.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, 41 kilometers south-southeast of Champhai.

No loss of life or property has been reported yet.