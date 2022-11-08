Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Mizoram

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 hits Mizoram1 min read . 02:11 PM IST
According to the National Center for Seismology, the areas were struck around 11:57 am
The National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Tuesday informed that an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude occurred in the Champhai district of Mizoram.
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at around 11:57 am.
The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, 41 kilometers south-southeast of Champhai.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 08-11-2022, 11:57:00 IST, Lat: 23.14 & Long: 93.54, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 41km SSE of Champhai, Mizoram, India", NCS wrote in a tweet.
No loss of life or property has been reported yet.
