Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Andaman Sea

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolts Andaman Sea

1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 06:17 AM IST

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Andaman Sea; Magnitude 5.1 earthquake in Manipur's Ukhrul.

Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Jolts Andaman Sea, Depth of 93 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 jolted the Andaman Sea on Tuesday. The quake occurred at 3.39 am at a depth of 93 km today, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), NCS wrote, “Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 12-09-2023, 03:39:30 IST, Lat: 6.19 & Long: 95.31, Depth: 93 Km, Region: Andaman Sea."

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Manipur's Ukhrul during the evening hours of Monday, as per the NCS data. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 20 km.

12 Sep 2023, 06:17 AM IST
