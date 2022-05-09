Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 strikes Andaman and Nicobar islands. See details

Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 strikes Andaman and Nicobar islands. See details1 min read . 06:02 AM IST
- An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar island on Monday
The National Center for Seismology early on Monday said that an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island.
"An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred at around 1:11 am, 85km NNE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island today," said National Center for Seismology. Further details are awaited.
Meanwhile an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale occurred 3 km from Diglipur in the Andaman and Nicobar islands just last week, said National Center for Seismology. The earthquake occurred at 11:04 PM on May 1.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 30-04-2022, 23:04:02 IST, Latitude: 13.25 and Longitude: 92.96, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 3km SW of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island," National Center for Seismology tweeted.
National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.
(With inputs from agencies)
