Earthquake of magnitude 4.4 strikes Mizoram
- The National Center for Seismology on Tuesday informed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred at 7km west of Champhai district of Mizoram
The National Center for Seismology on Tuesday informed that an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 occurred at 7km west of Champhai district of Mizoram.
Meanwhile, in another development, Mizoram has been named among the list of India sites to be recognised as wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, the Union environment ministry said on Tuesday. According to officials, India is aiming at getting a Ramsar tag for 75 of its wetlands on the 75th year of independence. This is a matter of great importance considering India has been working on becoming part of global biological diversity.
Notably, the aim of the Ramsar list is "to develop and maintain an international network of wetlands, which are important for the conservation of global biological diversity and for sustaining human life, through the maintenance of their ecosystem components, processes and benefits." Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav tweeted, "the emphasis PM Shri Narendra Modiji has put on environmental protection and conservation has led to a marked improvement in how India treats its wetlands. Delighted to inform that 5 more Indian wetlands have got Ramsar recognition as wetlands of international importance." He further informed that the Karikili Bird Sanctuary, Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest and Pichavaram Mangrove in Tamil Nadu, Sakhya Sagar in Madhya Pradesh and Pala Wetland in Mizoram have made it to the coveted list.
Interestingly, the Pala wetland is the largest natural wetland in Mizoram and is spread across 1,850 hectares, while the Karikili Bird Sanctuary is situated in the Kanchipuram district of Tamil Nadu and is well-known for cormorants, egrets, grey heron, darter, spoonbill, grey pelican, white ilbis and night heron.
Additionally, the Pallikaranai Marsh Reserve Forest is one of the last remaining natural wetlands of Chennai located adjacent to the Bay of Bengal, while the Pichavaram Mangrove is the second largest mangrove forest in the world covering about 1,100 hectare of area. It is separated from the Bay of Bengal by a sandbar. The other Indian region includes Sakhya Sagar is located in the Madhav National Park in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh and it reportedly has an abundant population of marsh crocodiles.
(With inputs from PTI)
