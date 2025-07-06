Earthquake Today: Tremors of magnitude 4.5 hits Andaman Sea

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 on the Richter scale hit the Andaman Sea on Sunday, , July 6, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. The tremors struck around 7 am on Sunday.

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. “EQ of M: 4.5, On: 06/07/2025 07:03:34 IST, Lat: 6.60 N, Long: 95.05 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Andaman Sea,” NCS posted on X.

On June 30, the Andaman Sea was jolted by three earthquakes.

The first quake hit around 10:09 am. Just an hour after, at 11.22 am, second earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter Scale struck the Andaman Sea. The third earthquake of magnitude 4.7 hit the region at around 12.06 pm.

On June 25, an earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale struck the Andaman Sea, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). As per the NCS, the quake occurred at 01:43 am at a depth of 20 km, with its epicentre located at 9.46°N latitude and 94.07°E longitude.

The Andaman Sea and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands fall within Seismic Zone V, the highest risk zone in India. The Alpine-Himalayan seismic belt, which extends up to the Andaman-Nicobar island region, is known to be one of the world's seismically active belts, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences.