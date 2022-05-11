An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand today.

According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt at 10:03 am about 20 kilometers North East of Pithoragarh at a depth of 5 kilometres.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 11-05-2022, 10:03:09 IST, Lat: 29.73 & Long: 80.34, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 20km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India," NCS said in a tweet.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.