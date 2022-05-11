OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
Listen to this article

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand today.

According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt at 10:03 am about 20 kilometers North East of Pithoragarh at a depth of 5 kilometres.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 11-05-2022, 10:03:09 IST, Lat: 29.73 & Long: 80.34, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 20km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India," NCS said in a tweet.

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout