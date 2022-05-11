Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh1 min read . 10:28 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand
An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale hit Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand today.
According to the National Center for Seismology, tremors were felt at 10:03 am about 20 kilometers North East of Pithoragarh at a depth of 5 kilometres.
“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 11-05-2022, 10:03:09 IST, Lat: 29.73 & Long: 80.34, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 20km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India," NCS said in a tweet.
National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring of earthquake activity in the country.
