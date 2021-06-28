Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 strikes Ladakh

Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 strikes Ladakh

A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes
1 min read . 11:18 AM IST Livemint

  • The earthquake occurred at 06:10:35 IST at a depth of about 18 kilometres in Leh

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Ladakh on Monday, but there were no reports of any damage, officials said.

The quake struck at 6:10 am in Leh area of the Union Territory, the officials said. They said its epicenter was at a latitude of 34.49 degrees north and longitude of 78.43 degrees east at a depth of 18 km.

The earthquake occurred at 06:10:35 IST at a depth of about 18 kilometres in Leh. A tweet by NCS read, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 28-06-2021, 06:10:35 IST, Lat: 34.49 & Long: 78.43, Depth: 18 Km, Location: 86km ENE of Leh, Laddakh, India."

No casualties have been reported so far.

