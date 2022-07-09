Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar's Port Blair

Andaman and Nicobar [India], July 9 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar island on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday.
An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar island on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday.
The depth of the earthquake was 10 km and it occurred at 2:34 am.
The location was 233 km in the SE of Portblair.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 09-07-2022, 02:34:43 IST, Lat: 10.33 & Long: 94.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 233km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS tweeted.
