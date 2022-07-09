Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar's Port Blair

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar's Port Blair

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km and it occurred at 2:34 am.
1 min read . 07:52 AM ISTLivemint

Andaman and Nicobar [India], July 9 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar island on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday.

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar island on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday.

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km and it occurred at 2:34 am.

The location was 233 km in the SE of Portblair.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 09-07-2022, 02:34:43 IST, Lat: 10.33 & Long: 94.41, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 233km SE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India," NCS tweeted. 

Earlier on 5 July, a series of earthquake had hit the island. 

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hit at 5.57 am. After that, 2.54 am, a 4.4 magnitude had also hit 244 km south east of Portblair.

An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit at 2.34 am at 244km SE of Portblair, 4.4m at 2.13 am occurred 251km NNE of Campbell Bay, 4.4m at 1.48 am occurred 261km SE of Portblair, NCS showed.

At 1.30 am, a magnitude of 4.5 had hit at 262km N of Campbell Bay.

Prior to that, 4.5m at 1.07 am occurred 258km SE of Portblair, 4.3m at 12.46 am occurred 199km ESE of Portblair, 4.6m at 12.03 am occurred 218km SE of Portblair, the NCS shows

National Center for Seismology (NCS) is the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

(With inputs from ANI)

