Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar's Port Blair

The depth of the earthquake was 10 km and it occurred at 2:34 am.

1 min read . 07:52 AM IST

Andaman and Nicobar [India], July 9 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar island on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday.