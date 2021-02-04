Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 jolts Sikkim today morning

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred near Yuksom in Sikkim on Thursday morning, said the National Center for Seismology.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred near Yuksom in Sikkim on Thursday morning, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS). As per the NCS, the tremors were felt around 10:36 am at a depth of 124 kilometers.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred near Yuksom in Sikkim on Thursday morning, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS). As per the NCS, the tremors were felt around 10:36 am at a depth of 124 kilometers.

Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This comes only two days afters an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 110 km NNE of Lobujya, Nepal at 02:31:16 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 22.15 km, was initially determined to be at 28.8024 degrees north latitude and 87.4023 degrees east longitude.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}