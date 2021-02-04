Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 jolts Sikkim today morning

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 jolts Sikkim today morning1 min read . 12:06 PM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred near Yuksom in Sikkim on Thursday morning, said the National Center for Seismology.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred near Yuksom in Sikkim on Thursday morning, said the National Center for Seismology.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred near Yuksom in Sikkim on Thursday morning, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS). As per the NCS, the tremors were felt around 10:36 am at a depth of 124 kilometers.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred near Yuksom in Sikkim on Thursday morning, said the National Center for Seismology (NCS). As per the NCS, the tremors were felt around 10:36 am at a depth of 124 kilometers.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.8, Occurred on 04-02-2021, 10:36:29 IST, Lat: 28.62 & Long: 87.38, Depth: 124 Km, Location: 161km NNW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India," NCS tweeted.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.8, Occurred on 04-02-2021, 10:36:29 IST, Lat: 28.62 & Long: 87.38, Depth: 124 Km, Location: 161km NNW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India," NCS tweeted.
Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage
This comes only two days afters an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 jolted 110 km NNE of Lobujya, Nepal at 02:31:16 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.
The epicenter, with a depth of 22.15 km, was initially determined to be at 28.8024 degrees north latitude and 87.4023 degrees east longitude.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.