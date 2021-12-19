OPEN APP
Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit north-northwest of Andaman and Nicobar's Diglipur on Sunday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.9, Occurred on 19-12-2021, 08:49:46 IST, Lat: 13.82 & Long: 92.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 69km NNW of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NSC.

Last month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted east-northeast of Campbell Bay. According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometres.

