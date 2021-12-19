Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar

Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Diglipur in Andaman and Nicobar1 min read . 10:33 AM IST
The quake happened at a depth of 10 km
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The quake happened at a depth of 10 km
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit north-northwest of Andaman and Nicobar's Diglipur on Sunday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit north-northwest of Andaman and Nicobar's Diglipur on Sunday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.9, Occurred on 19-12-2021, 08:49:46 IST, Lat: 13.82 & Long: 92.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 69km NNW of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NSC.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.9, Occurred on 19-12-2021, 08:49:46 IST, Lat: 13.82 & Long: 92.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 69km NNW of Diglipur, Andaman and Nicobar island," tweeted NSC.
Last month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted east-northeast of Campbell Bay. According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometres.
Last month, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale jolted east-northeast of Campbell Bay. According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometres.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!