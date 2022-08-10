Earthquake of magnitude 4 jolts Ladakh. Details here

Earthquake of magnitude 4 jolts Ladakh. Details here1 min read . 10 Aug 2022
- The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground
An earthquake of magnitude 4 occurred at 164km north-northeast of Leh at around 8.11 pm, on Wednesday. National Center for Seismology said in its report that the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.
(Details awaited)
