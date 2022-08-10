Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Earthquake of magnitude 4 jolts Ladakh. Details here

1 min read . 10 Aug 2022Livemint

  • The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground

An earthquake of magnitude 4 occurred at 164km north-northeast of Leh at around 8.11 pm, on Wednesday. National Center for Seismology said in its report that the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

(Details awaited)

