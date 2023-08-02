comScore
Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands, second time in 5 days
The Nicobar Islands were jolted by a 5.0 magnitude earthquake on August 2, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake struck at approximately 5:40 am in the morning and was recorded at a depth of 10 km, ANI reported.

The NCS reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0, which took place on August 2 at 05:40:11 IST. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 9.32 and Longitude 94.03 in the Nicobar Islands. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, as mentioned in the NCS tweet.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet. Further details are awaited.

In a separated incident, on the morning of July 29, a seismic event of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale shook the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The earthquake, occurring at 12:53 am local time, was situated approximately 126 km southeast (SE) of Port Blair.

The National Centre for Seismology reported that the earthquake had a depth of 69 km and took place at coordinates 10.75 latitude and 93.47 longitude.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) provided slightly different information, stating that the quake's depth was 10 km with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter scale, according to Reuters.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:59 AM IST
