Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ News / India/  Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands, second time in 5 days

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands, second time in 5 days

1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 07:13 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The earthquake took place with a magnitude of 5.0, as per the NCS

The Nicobar Islands were jolted by a 5.0 magnitude earthquake on August 2, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake struck at approximately 5:40 am in the morning and was recorded at a depth of 10 km, ANI reported.

The Nicobar Islands were jolted by a 5.0 magnitude earthquake on August 2, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake struck at approximately 5:40 am in the morning and was recorded at a depth of 10 km, ANI reported.

The NCS reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0, which took place on August 2 at 05:40:11 IST. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 9.32 and Longitude 94.03 in the Nicobar Islands. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, as mentioned in the NCS tweet.

The NCS reported an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0, which took place on August 2 at 05:40:11 IST. The epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 9.32 and Longitude 94.03 in the Nicobar Islands. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, as mentioned in the NCS tweet.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet. Further details are awaited.

No reports of casualties or material damage are known yet. Further details are awaited.

In a separated incident, on the morning of July 29, a seismic event of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale shook the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The earthquake, occurring at 12:53 am local time, was situated approximately 126 km southeast (SE) of Port Blair.

In a separated incident, on the morning of July 29, a seismic event of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale shook the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The earthquake, occurring at 12:53 am local time, was situated approximately 126 km southeast (SE) of Port Blair.

The National Centre for Seismology reported that the earthquake had a depth of 69 km and took place at coordinates 10.75 latitude and 93.47 longitude.

The National Centre for Seismology reported that the earthquake had a depth of 69 km and took place at coordinates 10.75 latitude and 93.47 longitude.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) provided slightly different information, stating that the quake's depth was 10 km with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter scale, according to Reuters.

The German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) provided slightly different information, stating that the quake's depth was 10 km with a magnitude of 6.0 on the Richter scale, according to Reuters.

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

(This is a developing story. Check back for more details.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:59 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.