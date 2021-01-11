OPEN APP
Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 jolts parts of J-K
The earthquake's epicentre was Kistwar
The earthquake's epicentre was Kistwar

Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 jolts parts of J-K

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2021, 08:34 PM IST Staff Writer

The quake was reported at 7.32 pm with its epicentre at a depth of 63 km north-east of Katra

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 on the richer scale hit parts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. No loss of life has been reported yet.

The quake was reported at 7.32 pm with its epicentre at a depth of 63 km north-east of Katra, according to the National Centre of Seismology (NCS).

Strong tremors were felt in Doda, Kishtwar and Udhampus.

The depth of the quake was 5 km.

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Doda has instructed all the Tehsildars and SHOs to report the damages, if any, in their respective areas.

He also urged people across the district not to panic and to stay safe and follow all safety measures, according to local media reports.

More details awaited.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

