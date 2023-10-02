Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Earthquake Today: Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts north Garo hills in Meghalaya
Earthquake Today: Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts north Garo hills in Meghalaya

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on Richter scale occurred in the north Garo Hills in Meghalaya on Monday.

An Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred in North Garo Hills at 6:15 pm on Monday.

Updated: 02 Oct 2023, 06:48 PM IST
