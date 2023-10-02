BREAKING NEWS
Earthquake Today: Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolts north Garo hills in Meghalaya
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on Richter scale occurred in the north Garo Hills in Meghalaya on Monday.
An Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred in North Garo Hills at 6:15 pm on Monday.
