An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on Richter scale occurred in the north Garo Hills in Meghalaya on Monday.

An Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred in North Garo Hills at 6:15 pm on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(Refresh for updates)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!