Home/ News / India/  Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 shakes Jammu and Kashmir

Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 shakes Jammu and Kashmir

1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM IST

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Gulmarg, Jammu, and Kashmir. No casualties or damage reported

Jammu and Kashmir earthquake: The quake occured at around 8:36 am with its depth registered at 129 km.

Jammu and Kashmir earthquake: An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The quake occured at around 8:36 am with its depth registered at 129 km.

According to NCS, its epicentre was found at Latitude: 35.46 and Longitude: 73.32, respectively.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 05-08-2023, 08:36:01 IST, Lat: 35.46 & Long: 73.32, Depth: 129 Km, Location: 184 km NNW of Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir," the NCS tweeted.

No reports of casualties or material damage were reported.

Further details are awaited.

Updated: 05 Aug 2023, 11:04 AM IST
