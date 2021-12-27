Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes Jammu and Kashmir

Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes Jammu and Kashmir1 min read . 08:18 PM IST
- So far, there are no reports of damage due to the quake
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Jammu and Kashmir this evening, the National Center for Seismology said on Monday. So far, there are no reports of damage due to the quake.
An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Jammu and Kashmir this evening, the National Center for Seismology said on Monday. So far, there are no reports of damage due to the quake.
Tremors were felt around 7.01 pm. The earthquake was 5.3 in magnitude and its epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres in the Astore area of Gilgit Baltistan.
Tremors were felt around 7.01 pm. The earthquake was 5.3 in magnitude and its epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres in the Astore area of Gilgit Baltistan.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!