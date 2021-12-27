Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes Jammu and Kashmir

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Jammu and Kashmir this evening, the National Center for Seismology said on Monday. So far, there are no reports of damage due to the quake. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Jammu and Kashmir this evening, the National Center for Seismology said on Monday. So far, there are no reports of damage due to the quake.

Tremors were felt around 7.01 pm. The earthquake was 5.3 in magnitude and its epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres in the Astore area of Gilgit Baltistan.

Tremors were felt around 7.01 pm. The earthquake was 5.3 in magnitude and its epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres in the Astore area of Gilgit Baltistan. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}