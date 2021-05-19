An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale was felt in Nepal on Wednesday morning (local time) as per the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake took place around 5:42 am Nepal (Local time), 113 km North-West of Kathmandu.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake lies at Bhulbhule of Lamjung district.

No loss of lives have been reported yet.

