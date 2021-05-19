OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Nepal

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale was felt in Nepal on Wednesday morning (local time) as per the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake took place around 5:42 am Nepal (Local time), 113 km North-West of Kathmandu.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake lies at Bhulbhule of Lamjung district.

No loss of lives have been reported yet.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout