Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Nepal

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Nepal

A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes
1 min read . 06:48 AM IST Staff Writer

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake lies at Bhulbhule of Lamjung district

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale was felt in Nepal on Wednesday morning (local time) as per the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake took place around 5:42 am Nepal (Local time), 113 km North-West of Kathmandu.

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake lies at Bhulbhule of Lamjung district.

No loss of lives have been reported yet.

