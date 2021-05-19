Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes Nepal

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake lies at Bhulbhule of Lamjung district

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale was felt in Nepal on Wednesday morning (local time) as per the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale was felt in Nepal on Wednesday morning (local time) as per the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

According to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre, the epicentre of the earthquake lies at Bhulbhule of Lamjung district.

No loss of lives have been reported yet. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}